More than 15,000 Christians (so far) sign a petition protesting Trump's 2024 candidacy

It's not just Washington Republicans who are stepping away from Donald Trump. Now the former one-term president — and the GOP's unsavory 2024 presidential candidate — is getting snubbed by a growing number of Christians — the most reliable swath of voters in his base.

As of yesterday, nearly 15,000 Christians had so far signed a petition calling for people to "speak out" and "make it clear that Donald Trump does not share our values and will never have our votes," according to Insider,

From Insider:

The petition was launched on November 16 by Faithful America. The group says it is an online Christian community founded in 2004 that is "organizing the faithful to challenge Christian nationalism and white supremacy." At press time, 14,904 people had signed the petition — just shy of the organization's goal of 15,000 signatures. "We don't know much yet about how the 2024 election will play out, but one thing is certain: Another Trump presidency would be a disaster for our country," the organization wrote on the petition. Faithful America's position comes at a time when several of Trump's evangelical allies have either held back from backing him, or have publicly slammed him.

Nathan Empsall, a reverend of Faithful America — which has at least 181,349 members according to its website — stated the obvious, saying Trump has "weaponized religion," and that "neither the country nor the church can afford another four years of this charlatan's fascism, racism, misinformation, or ego." Yep, could have told you that a decade ago. But nonetheless, amen.