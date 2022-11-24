Meatless meat-flavored candy canes

Rusty Blazenhoff
image: Archie McPhee (product)

If it's the holiday season, it must be time for mildly disgusting candy canes from Archie McPhee. This year they're offering Brisket Candy Canes. Fortunately, they just TASTE like smoked brisket meat, they don't actually have any in them! The product's copy proves it (and made me laugh out loud), "Brisket Candy Canes have the flavor of brisket with none of the connective tissue."