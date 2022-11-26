Get 20% off Windscribe VPN with the code WINDSCRIBE during our two-day doorbuster deal

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

The internet is a chaotic, weird, beautiful thing where you can find things from amazing infographics to fun news blurbs about what is clearly the prologue to a horror movie. When you're out surfing the internet, you need to stay safe from all the annoying or malicious things trying to follow you. From thieves wanting your bank details to Jeff Bezos knowing what you want to buy before you do, the internet is full of trackers and malware. Ditch the spies and block Bezos with a three-year subscription to Windscribe VPN Pro Plan for $55.20 when you use the code WINDSCRIBE to get 20% off the usual price.

Windscribe VPN is an app and browser extension that stops ads, cookies, and trackers cold. It's like a Jason Momoa–sized bodyguard for your internet connection: unblocks websites, removes pesky ads, and makes sure you aren't followed. Don't let companies tell you that you can't watch your shows and movies that you paid for, end geoblockers with Windscribe's servers located in over 69 countries. Their encryption is crazy strong and makes sure your private information stays private.

The 20% off is part of our Black Friday sale, going live on 11/26 it's only good for two days so you're going to want to get in early to snag your subscription before supplies run out.

The cyber pros at Windscribe VPN are all about making it easy for you to use the web safely and privately, which is why they focused on simple menus and easy access. No more having to be Mr. Robot, you can get the power of a computer whiz with a few clicks. The Windscribe team has blown away reviewers, snagging a 4 out of 5-star rating from both Tom's Guide and TechRadar, plus a 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App Store.

Ditch the trackers with a three-year subscription to Windscribe VPN when you use the code WINDSCRIBE to get 20% off. Just $55.20 as part of our two-day doorbuster deal ending on November 27 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.