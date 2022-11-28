If the Beatles had produced one more album before breaking up, this would have been it

The Beatle's 12th and final studio album, Let It Be, was released in 1970. But Formidable magazine says there is actually a 13th studio album, or at least one can be compiled from post-Beatles songs that were written before the band broke up.

Beatles fans and music lovers in general, often fantasize about what the group might have produced had they stayed together and continued making music into the '70s. Well, the truth is, They did. There is the last Beatles album published during the 70s, we just need to look for it in the right places, because it´s out there, hidden in plain sight. So here is what we did. We look into Harrison, Lennon and McCartney recorded song demos for the Beatles rejected at the time, but ultimately released later on in their solo albums. If we keep in mind they had basically stopped collaborating on songs after 1967's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, this material would have been the natural Beatles album to follow 1970 Let it Be. Magic occurs when you place and listen to these songs in the Beatles conceptual framework.

For the album title we have two options, Get Back, the working title for the recording sessions that ended up being Let it Be. But this is not a good option since it's also a song title from Let It Be album. The other option is Everest, the working title for what finally became Abbey Road. So we opted for Everest, an epic title in tune with the tone of the tracks in this album.