I had never heard of Zamrock until I read about it in this article in Formidable. It's a genre of psychedelic music from Zambia that started in the 1970s. Apple Music describes the exemplar of the genre, a band called Witch (the name stands for "We Intend To Cause Havoc"), as a blend of "hard rock, psychedelia, and funk, this Zambian genre was influenced by artists as diverse as Black Sabbath, James Brown, and The Rolling Stones."

I'm glad I found out about Zamrock. I love it!