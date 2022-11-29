Gentleman knocks himself out after fighting another man at hockey game (video)

Carla Sinclair

Two pumped-up gentlemen stole the show at a hockey game when they each tried to pummel the other in front of the spectators. But the chap who was bested in the impromptu tournament wasn't satisfied with mere defeat at the hands of his combatant. When he couldn't knock out his opponent, he made sure to knock out himself out instead.

Click to expand