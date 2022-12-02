Brexit Britain plunges into poverty as bills soar

Sky News reports that two thirds of Britons "worry" they can't afford Christmas dinner. The Britons who already can't afford it may be largely invisible, but more are headed their way.

The concern is greater among those aged 65 and over – 81% – and those in the east of England – 80%. Some 16% are planning to use a food bank to get items for their meal, while 38% are likely to skip meals if they have an unexpected expense such as a broken boiler. The Salvation Army's Lieutenant Colonel Dean Pallant said: "Christmas should be the season of joy, not sorrow.

"If so many people are worried they can't even afford one of the most important meals of the year, it's a red flag that poverty is creeping further into our communities."

The poll also found that 14% of people cannot afford to buy their children a present this Christmas, and 18% expect to spend time in a building that is free to visit – just so they can keep warm.