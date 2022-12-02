Dig these freaky experimental dancers and robots modulating to Moog music in 1971

David Pescovitz

In 1971 when this video was aired on UK's ATV network, the sounds of the Moog synthesizer were still strange and otherworldly to most ears. This was the era of Wendy Carlos's "Switched-On Bach," Jean-Jacques Perrey's "Moog Indigo," and Gershon Kingsley's "Music to Moog By." I dig these experimental dancers modulating their bodies to a wide spectrum of Moog grooves. Don't miss the industrial robots! Far fucking out.