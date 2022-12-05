Chris Christie's niece attacks and injures six deputies after accusing a Latino family of smuggling cocaine on plane

Ex-New Jersey governor Chris Christie, the petulant, bridge-closing, Trump-worshiping, poor-man's Tony Soprano, has a niece after his own heart. Shannon Epstein, 25, was on a Spirit airlines plane on the runway at Louis Armstrong International Airport in Lousianna when she reportedly began accusing a Latino family of being drug mules. When the captain learned about the disruption, he turned the plane around, and the crew ordered her off the plane. She refused and deputies boarded to arrest her.

From Nola.com:

In the scuffle, she injured six deputies, biting one on the arm and breaking the skin, and kicking another in the groin, Rivarde said. They were treated there by paramedics.

All the while, Epstein shouted that the deputies were going to lose their jobs or end up in jail, boasting that she was related to powerful people and that her uncle is a friend of former President Donald Trump, Rivarde said. Chris Christie did not return messages left Friday at two telephone numbers associated with him.

Seven deputies were needed to handcuff Epstein to a wheelchair, so that she could be moved to the airport security office, Rivarde said. She continued to shout vulgarities and try to bite deputies, he added.