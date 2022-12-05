James Cameron already has plans for Avatar 6 & 7

They say you shouldn't ever put the cart before the horse. Well, James Cameron hears your old adage and scoffs at in acclaimed director. With the long-awaited Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, due to debut next month, speculation about the film's potential box office has grown. When it was released in 2009, Avatar became a box office juggernaut that eventually went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. However, many cinephiles are starting to wonder how the film will fare in the landscape of modern cinema. Does the franchise stand a chance without the 3D technology that previously helped push it to the apex of film profits?

Last week, James Cameron revealed that Avatar: The Way of Water would need to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history to break even. Even with the deck stacked against the Avatar sequel, Cameron already has plans for a sixth and seventh installment in the series.