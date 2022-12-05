James Cameron already has plans for Avatar 6 & 7

They say you shouldn't ever put the cart before the horse. Well, James Cameron hears your old adage and scoffs at in acclaimed director. With the long-awaited Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, due to debut next month, speculation about the film's potential box office has grown. When it was released in 2009, Avatar became a box office juggernaut that eventually went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. However, many cinephiles are starting to wonder how the film will fare in the landscape of modern cinema. Does the franchise stand a chance without the 3D technology that previously helped push it to the apex of film profits?
Last week, James Cameron revealed that Avatar: The Way of Water would need to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history to break even. Even with the deck stacked against the Avatar sequel, Cameron already has plans for a sixth and seventh installment in the series.
While the future of the Avatar franchise is currently unknown, director James Cameron has recently said that he has plans for the series to go on for some time, should they be in demand.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a recent profile, Cameron revealed that he had plans for both an Avatar 6 and 7, should there be enough demand for it. "I'd be 89 by then," Cameron joked, taking a shot at how long it's been since the first Avatar and its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. "Obviously, I'm not going to be able to make Avatar movies indefinitely, the amount of energy required. I would have to train somebody how to do this because, I don't care how smart you are as a director, you don't know how to do this."