Sad! Donald Trump loses not just to Ron DeSantis, but also Liz Cheney in new 2024 primary poll

Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election and cost Republicans the 2022 midterm election, but the befuddled GOP just can't learn, with leaders continuing to side with Donald Trump (even after he hosted a dinner for anti-Semite Kanye West and neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, and called for "terminating" the Constitution).

But maybe this will give Republicans leaders a hint: if the 2024 presidential primaries were held today, Rep. Liz Cheney would beat Donald Trump, at least in deep red Utah, according to a new poll conducted by the Deseret News / Hinckley Institute of Politics.

In fact, Donald Trump would be reduced to a breathless caboose, chugging behind not just Rep. Cheney (WY) — who co-chairs the House committee investigating him and the Capitol insurrection — but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as well.

