Nike ends endorsement deal with Kyrie Irving over antisemitic tweet

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving hopped on the antisemitism bandwagon in October. Top sponsor Nike (and his team) let it blow over with perfunctory suspensions, but that train crashed a little more spectacularly than they expected and the apparel giant was forced to take action.
"Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike Athlete," a Nike spokesperson told NPR.
The signature endorsement agreement Irving signed with the company had been due to expire on Oct. 1, 2023. The termination comes after Irving posted on social media a link to an antisemitic movie and book in late October.