Things are often better overseas. Take, for instance, the insane selection of Kit Kat flavors that you can't buy in the US, save for specialty import stores and online orders. I had the privelege of trying a green tea-flavored Kit Kat on a trip to Japan a few years ago, but little did I know I had barely even scratched the surface. This list is far from exhaustive, but includes such oddities as maple, fruity cereal, and whatever 'edamame milkshake' is. Evidently, not all flavors are created equal.
The weird and wonderful Kit Kat flavors you never knew existed
