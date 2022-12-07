"A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray," reports Transportation Security Administration officials. Apparently the canine was inside a carry-on backpack that went through the machine at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin. This follows the story of a cat that reportedly smuggled itself in someone's suitcase last month but was also spotted on the X-ray.
TSA finds dog in luggage sent through airport X-ray
