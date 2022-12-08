Peter Doocy gets douchey when he argues that Griner's release from Russia is a bad deal (video)

Peter Doocy never ceases to expose his inner sleaze, which kicked up a stench today after he suggested the U.S. got the short end of the stick when it swapped Russian arms smuggler Viktor Bout for basketball star Brittney Griner.

"In this prisoner swap, why did Russia get such a better deal?" he asked White House Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "They gave up a professional athlete, we gave up a prolific arms dealer…"

Jean-Pierre, looking about as disgusted as if Doocy had just shat on the press room floor, reminded the Fox troll, "The professional athlete is also an American citizen. So let's not forget that."

