A day in the life of a game illustrator

Crafting video games is a layered and intricate process. If you've ever stuck around to examine the end credits after beating a video game, you know how many talented people it takes to create the experience. There are entire departments of programmers and sound designers responsible for engineering the various elements of a video game that most fans take for granted. For most casual fans of video games, the graphics are the end all be all of an experience, as they are the most visible component.

Since the aesthetics of a game vary depending on genre and platform, so do the artists responsible for their creation. The artists behind games like Uncharted and God of War, although equally talented, are vastly different than the illustrators behind JRPGs with a more anime aesthetic. In the video linked above, the YouTuber channel Paolo from TOKYO follows a Japanese game illustrator throughout the day to learn the rigors of creating characters and art for a Square Enix game.