Don't need the latest and greatest? This Apple Watch Series 3 is just $140.

Every year, the holidays roll around, and you once again consider biting the bullet on an Apple Watch. No matter if you're a fitness maven, a busy girl boss, or super addicted to technology, the Apple Watch is kind of the utmost convenience you could possibly wish for. But at that price tag — sheesh. So we understand why you've waited. But now, that's no longer the case. You just have to know where to look.

One life hack we can extend to you is looking into refurbished items. For one, you can circumvent Apple's hefty price tag without sacrificing build quality and features. Shopping refurbished also breathes new life into electronics that would've otherwise seen an early death in a landfill. We've also done the grunt work of hunting for you: meet the Apple Watch Series 3. This sleek, functional smartwatch can be yours for $139.99 (reg. $229.99).

This ultra-durable smartwatch works seamlessly with Apple devices and services to deliver an unparalleled level of connectivity, so if you're already embedded in the company's ecosystem, there's no better alternative. With this smartwatch wrapped around your wrist, you can easily monitor calories burned, measure your heart rate, and better fuel your workouts with easy control of Apple Music and podcasts. It basically makes your phone something you only have to keep in your bag, which is fantastic.

If you consider yourself a workout junkie, this is also notably the device to have. It tracks the most popular workouts like yoga, cycling, swimming, and high-intensity interval training to get specific, tailored metrics for however you love to move. It's a great way to feel proud of yourself and keep improving. TechRadar gave it 4.5 out of 5, saying it's "still a powerful wearable."

The Apple Watch Series 3 usually costs $229, but you can get it for only $139.99 or 39% off.

