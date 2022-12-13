Composer Angelo Badalamenti dead at 85

Angelo Badalamenti, who composed the 1992 Olympic torch theme and often worked with director David Lynch, is dead at 85.

Badalamenti wrote the music for most of Twin Peaks without having seen any of the footage. In 2018, Badalamenti recalled writing Laura Palmer's Theme with Lynch: "David came to my little office across from Carnegie Hall and said, 'I have this idea for a show, 'Northwest Passage' … he sat next to me at the keyboard and said, 'I haven't shot anything, but it's like you are in a dark woods with an owl in the background and a cloud over the moon and sycamore trees are blowing very gently' … he said, 'A beautiful troubled girl is coming out of the woods, walking toward the camera …' I played the sounds he inspired.