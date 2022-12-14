Angelo Badalamenti (RIP) explains how he came up with Laura Palmer's Theme from Twin Peaks (video)

Here is the great Angelo Badalamenti—who died at age 85 on Sunday—explaining the magic behind his composition of "Laura Palmer's Theme" (below) from Twin Peaks. As David Lynch fans know, Badalamenti was not only Lynch's musical collaborator and friend but also showed up in Mulholland Drive as gangster Luigi Castigliane and tinkled the ivories as Isabella Rossellini sang in Blue Velvet.
