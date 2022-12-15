Podcast explores Tulsi Gabbard's connection to cult

One of my favorite podcasts, QAnon Anonymous, just released the first of a two-part series all about Tulsi Gabbard. Part One dives into Gabbard's early life, and specifically her family's involvement in the deeply homophobic Science of Identity Foundation cult run by surfer-turned-spiritual-grifter Chris Butler. Google Podcasts describes Part One, Episode 211: Tulsi Gabbard P1 (The Cult) feat Mike Prysner:

A political chameleon now considered a rising star of the GOP was raised within a cult run by a surfer who broke away from the Hare Krishnas to focus more on himself as the conduit of God on earth — and to attack homosexual rights. Our guest writer is Mike Prysner (Empire Files, Eyes Left Podcast) who helps us explore Tulsi Gabbard and her family's intimate involvement with the Science of Identity cult.

Part Two will be released next week and will explore Gabbard's more recent history including her years as U.S. representative from Hawaii's 2nd congressional district, her bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination for President, and her move from Democrat to Independent. I was truly floored by some of what I heard in Part One, so I can't wait to hear what Part Two brings.