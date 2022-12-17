Every year, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert does an animated short film before they leave for the holidays. Here's this year's. Spoiler alert: The messages of the film are: Be kind. Give. Don't be a dick. And Slava Ukraini!
A Very Cold War Christmas is an "animated holiday classic" from Stephen Colbert
