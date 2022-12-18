What Burning Man looked like in 1963, as imagined by AI

Burning Man was definitely not around in the sixties but it's easy to imagine that it was with these stylized AI-generated images. They were created earlier this month in Midjourney by Happy Mutant Mark Day who shared with us that he was inspired "by seeing some other 'original series Star Trek" style images… I think of it like "you ever have a dream where you're at Burning Man, but it's on a train, or in a shopping mall or whatever… we'll this is like that."

Playa wear circa 1963, image: Mark Day

Billion Bunny March but in the sixties, image: Mark Day