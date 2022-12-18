Burning Man was definitely not around in the sixties but it's easy to imagine that it was with these stylized AI-generated images. They were created earlier this month in Midjourney by Happy Mutant Mark Day who shared with us that he was inspired "by seeing some other 'original series Star Trek" style images… I think of it like "you ever have a dream where you're at Burning Man, but it's on a train, or in a shopping mall or whatever… we'll this is like that."
What Burning Man looked like in 1963, as imagined by AI
- COMMENTS
- 1963
- AI
- art
- burning man
- fan pic
- Mark Day
- Midjourney
- Midjourney AI art
- sixties
The unique hand-stitched animal dolls of Karen Suzuki
Karen Suzuki hand-stitches these amazing, expressive animal dolls. Each one is unique and soulful. I love the way her dolls are pieced together from a mix of different scraps and materials. They are a million times cooler than any mass produced doll you could find in a toy store. These critters belong in a museum! … READ THE REST
Animated feature Black is Beltza, Basque music, and the political art of Fermin Muguruza
Musician, record label founder, artist, songwriter, filmmaker, and the definition of political solidarity, Fermin Muguruza just released "Black is Beltza II: AINHOA," the second installment in his graphic novel turned animated feature films series. "Ainhoa was born by a miracle in La Paz (Bolivia), after the death of her mother Amanda in a simulated car… READ THE REST
Antique map of the Mandelbrot set
Benoit Mandelbrot once said, ""Fractal geometry is not just a chapter of mathematics, but one that helps Everyman to see the same world differently." To help navigate the chaos (and the patterns within), artist and math geek Bill Tavis created this lovely antique-style map of the Mandelbrot Set, the most iconic example of a fractal, and… READ THE REST
This Microsoft Surface Go is great for people who need their tech compressed
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Computers: can't live with 'em… can't live with 'em (and, to some degree, shouldn't live with 'em). It's become near impossible to do lucrative work without a sturdy processor and trying to… READ THE REST
This iPhone comes at a crazy low price right now
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're looking to treat either you or your loved ones for the holidays, there are probably few gifts they would really enjoy or need as much as a new phone.… READ THE REST
This Bluetooth speaker makes for a perfect, budget-friendly holiday gift
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Every year, without fail, there are a few outliers on your list of gifts to buy. These may be people you forgot you'd even see over the holidays, the people who… READ THE REST