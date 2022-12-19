Guy figures out what obscure hockey game was playing on the background TV in 'Gremlins' bar scene

Over on TikTok there's a guy, @NoProblemGambler, who goes to great lengths to figure out which sports games are being played in the background of movies and TV shows. Commenters send in their own submissions to try and stump him. Recently, he was challenged to figure out the blurry hockey match that is playing on the TV in the Gremlins' bar scene. It wasn't easy but he figured it out, and then explained how he worked his magic.