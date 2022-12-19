Illustrious resumé of incoming New York GOP congressman is work of fiction

The New York Times reports that Representative-elect George Santos, voted into to Congress last month on the GOP's New York ticket, lied on his resumé. Contrary to what he claims, "employers" such as Citigroup and Goldman Sachs say they have no records of him being there.

Officials at Baruch College, which Mr. Santos has said he graduated from in 2010, could find no record of anyone matching his name and date of birth graduating that year. There was also little evidence that his animal rescue group, Friends of Pets United, was, as Mr. Santos claimed, a tax-exempt organization: The Internal Revenue Service could locate no record of a registered charity with that name. His financial disclosure forms suggest a life of some wealth.

In brief: he lied about completing a bachelor's degree and his Wall Street work, was involved in a ponzi scheme, and he has a criminal background in Brazil, with at least one charge there outstanding. Welcome to Congress!