Saharan's Recursive Game of Life takes the classic cellular automaton and renders it in infinitely-regressing splendor. The screenshot above does not do it justice.

Explore the infinitely recursive universe of Game of Life! Works in real-time and is perfectly consistent, never fails to remember where you are and where you came from. 無限に再帰するライフゲームの宇宙を探索できる作品を作りました

On which note, Dictionary.com asserts that the relevant word is spelled "Whoa", not "Woah."