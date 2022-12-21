Light-painting photography artist Dariustwin captivates with stop-motion videos

Light-painting artist Darren Pearson, also known as DARIUSTWIN, has been showcasing his winter-themed stop-motion videos on Instagram. Pearson captures hundreds of long exposure photos to create these stunning works of art that include Christmas trees and the Grinch. Someone asked him how he conceives of the images in his mind. His response? "I do sketches on paper first and then try again and again until I have something that looks sweet in the back of the camera. That said, I've been doing this for 15 years 😅"