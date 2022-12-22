First-ever permanent White House menorah unveiled at Hanukkah reception

On the second night of Hanukkah, First Lady Jill Biden unveiled the White House's first-ever permanent Jewish artifact in its entire collection, a menorah. In previous years, menorahs of special significance were loaned to the White House for the Jewish holiday.

She shared:

It's made of historic wood from the beams of this house, rescued when President Truman renovated this building. Its hand-hammered silver cups are meant to magnify the glow of the candles, their beauty reminding us both the mir- — the Hanukkah miracle and the joy it inspired. Each detail was carefully chosen and executed by our Executive Residence Carpenter Shop. It's a work, really, of historic importance, but it's also a work of love.

You can catch a glimpse of it in this footage from the White House's Hanukkah holiday reception and in this Tweet. All of the 2022 White House holiday decorations can be viewed here.