First-ever permanent White House menorah unveiled at Hanukkah reception

On the second night of Hanukkah, First Lady Jill Biden unveiled the White House's first-ever permanent Jewish artifact in its entire collection, a menorah. In previous years, menorahs of special significance were loaned to the White House for the Jewish holiday.
It's made of historic wood from the beams of this house, rescued when President Truman renovated this building. Its hand-hammered silver cups are meant to magnify the glow of the candles, their beauty reminding us both the mir- — the Hanukkah miracle and the joy it inspired. Each detail was carefully chosen and executed by our Executive Residence Carpenter Shop.
It's a work, really, of historic importance, but it's also a work of love.
You can catch a glimpse of it in this footage from the White House's Hanukkah holiday reception and in this Tweet. All of the 2022 White House holiday decorations can be viewed here.