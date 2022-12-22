Netflix's Wednesday breaks records

It seems like you can't go a week without hearing how Netflix keeps breaking its own records. The streaming giant has been on quite the roll throughout 2022 and is looking to close out the year with a similar showing. Several months ago, Stranger Things season four dominated the conversation online with a series of scenes that became meme fodder. Plus, it brought Kate Bush back into popular discourse and the Billboard charts. Shortly after Stranger Things was crowned king, Monster: The Jefferey Dahmer story briefly took the crown. Hell, The Crown even recorded some record viewership, too, after Queen Elizabeth's death.

However, there can only be one queen regarding viewership figures; and her name is Wednesday Addams. The Jenny Ortega-led Wednesday, created by Smallville masterminds Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, has turned everyone's favorite goth outcast into the new cultural "it girl." According to Variety, Wednesday now holds the record for the biggest second week of streaming in history.