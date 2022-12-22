Spectacular Spider-Man will cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man has a long history in the medium of television. Prior to the movies, the most iconic media associated with Spider-Man was the classic theme song from the 60s cartoon. In fact, Spider-Man has flourished in the world of animation since that series debuted in the 60s. In the 80s, Spider-Man joined forces with Iceman and Firestar for a new generation in Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends. And while both shows were memorable, many modern fans of Spider-Man cite the 90s version of the Wall Crawler's animated adventures as the cream of the crop.
Well, those fans are wrong. The best Spider-Man cartoon is the Spectacular Spider-Man from the 2010s, and it isn't even close. Despite being beloved by Spider-Man fans, Spectacular Spider-Man was unceremoniously canceled when Marvel consolidated all of its animated projects on Disney. For years, fans have rallied behind the series, hoping to will another season into existence. Now, thanks to the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spectacular Spider-Man lives again.
On Tuesday, Sony Pictures released a new poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that finally revealed a fan-favorite '90s Spider-Man's inclusion in the animated film. The international version of that poster features some additional Spider-Mans not seen on the domestic poster, including another fan-favorite, the Spider-Man from the Spectacular Spider-Man animated series, which recently became available to stream and is considered by many to be the best-animated adaptation of Marvel's web-slinger. Writer/producer Phil Lord confirmed on Twitter that the Spider-Man in the bottom-right corner of the poster is indeed the one from Spectacular Spider-Man. The poster also features Spinneret, a version of Mary Jane Watson who gains spider powers and, along with Peter Parker and their daughter, fights crime together as a family. (This is a different Mary Jane Watson than the one who is getting superpowers in the Marvel comics currently). There's also a version of Flash Thompson as Spider-Man.