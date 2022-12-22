Spectacular Spider-Man will cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man has a long history in the medium of television. Prior to the movies, the most iconic media associated with Spider-Man was the classic theme song from the 60s cartoon. In fact, Spider-Man has flourished in the world of animation since that series debuted in the 60s. In the 80s, Spider-Man joined forces with Iceman and Firestar for a new generation in Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends. And while both shows were memorable, many modern fans of Spider-Man cite the 90s version of the Wall Crawler's animated adventures as the cream of the crop.

Well, those fans are wrong. The best Spider-Man cartoon is the Spectacular Spider-Man from the 2010s, and it isn't even close. Despite being beloved by Spider-Man fans, Spectacular Spider-Man was unceremoniously canceled when Marvel consolidated all of its animated projects on Disney. For years, fans have rallied behind the series, hoping to will another season into existence. Now, thanks to the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spectacular Spider-Man lives again.