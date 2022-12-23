David Dunning himself explains why incompetent people think they're amazing

We all know people who think they are the best at what they do. The best drive, the best athlete, the best drink maker, the best, the best, the best. Maybe you are one of those people. How do you know? Who told you? And if you told yourself, is that not a biased opinion? In this Ted-Ed Talk "Why incompetent people think they're amazing," David Dunning addresses this all too common phenomenon: self-deception as sociality or the Dunning-Kruger effect.

"How good are you with money? What about reading people's emotions? How healthy are you, compared to other people you know? Knowing how our skills stack up against others is useful in many ways. But psychological research suggests that we're not very good at evaluating ourselves accurately. In fact, we frequently overestimate our own abilities."

This article from Psychology Today, explores how the Dunning-Kruger effect might help explain Trump supporters.