Run-DMC's lesser-known holiday track 'Christmas Is' asks listeners to 'give up the dough'

If you're a fan of Run-DMC's classic holiday hit "Christmas in Hollis," then you'll definitely want to check out their lesser-known gem from 1992, "Christmas Is." While "Christmas in Hollis" is a banging anthem, "Christmas Is" is a more soulful and introspective track that celebrates the true spirit of the holiday season, that it's better to give than to receive. As the lyrics go, "Fight poverty, give to the needy. Don't be like The Grinch cause The Grinch, is greedy," a reminder to give cold, hard dough to those in need.