We might be getting a new Avatar: The Last Airbender cartoon series

It's the worst time to report on any news relating to Avatar: The Last Airbender. After 13 years, James Cameron has decided to finally release the sequel to his identically named fantasy/sci-fi film that took the world by storm. Not that there's anything wrong with that- to borrow a Seinfeld phrase- but it does make discussing Avatar: The Last Airbender a little confusing. And that's a shame because Avatar is having quite the resurgence lately.

No, not that Avatar; the other one. See what I mean?

In addition to the upcoming Netflix live-action series, Nickelodeon is set to produce three animated Avatar movies in the next few years. The first film- which will feature an older version of the original cast- was announced a few months ago to significant fanfare. Now there are rumors that plans are underway for a new Avatar animated series too. According to the rumors, the series would take place after the Avatar sequel series, The Legend of Korra.