We might be getting a new Avatar: The Last Airbender cartoon series

It's the worst time to report on any news relating to Avatar: The Last Airbender. After 13 years, James Cameron has decided to finally release the sequel to his identically named fantasy/sci-fi film that took the world by storm. Not that there's anything wrong with that- to borrow a Seinfeld phrase- but it does make discussing Avatar: The Last Airbender a little confusing. And that's a shame because Avatar is having quite the resurgence lately.
No, not that Avatar; the other one. See what I mean?
In addition to the upcoming Netflix live-action series, Nickelodeon is set to produce three animated Avatar movies in the next few years. The first film- which will feature an older version of the original cast- was announced a few months ago to significant fanfare. Now there are rumors that plans are underway for a new Avatar animated series too. According to the rumors, the series would take place after the Avatar sequel series, The Legend of Korra.
If a new report is to be believed, Avatar: The Last Airbender's sequel series, The Legend of Korra, could be getting its very own sequel series in 2025.
According to Avatar News, the next animated series in the Avatar universe — focusing on an earthbender who succeeds Aang and Korra as the Avatar — is currently in the works at Avatar Studios and Paramount. The new series is said to be targeting a 2025 launch. Moreover, Avatar News reports that an animated movie featuring this new earth Avatar in their era is "coming to theaters in the years after the show comes out." While the Avatar-centric news outlet currently has no specific information regarding the film's release window, it does claim that it "won't be an insanely long wait."