An enormous moose shook its head which made its antlers pop off drop to the ground—and it was all caught on a family's doorbell cam! Tyra Bogert shared the incredible video on both TikTok and Facebook (below), and it soon went viral. She's since posted a second video showing the enormity of the shed antlers! (via TODAY)
Doorbell cam captures moment moose unexpectedly sheds its antlers
