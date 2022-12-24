Doorbell cam captures moment moose unexpectedly sheds its antlers

Rusty Blazenhoff
Screengrab: Tyra Bogert

An enormous moose shook its head which made its antlers pop off drop to the ground—and it was all caught on a family's doorbell cam! Tyra Bogert shared the incredible video on both TikTok and Facebook (below), and it soon went viral. She's since posted a second video showing the enormity of the shed antlers! (via TODAY)