How to reheat coffee

James Hoffman ran an experiment to see which method of reheating cooled coffee was the best tasting. I was unsurprised to find the microwave oven the winner, with the caveat that a $120 mug that never allows the coffee to cool is "better."

I enjoy changing my coffee mugs up too much to rely on a single mug, even if it keeps my coffee at a perfect temperature. On the few occasions someone can get me to turn the video camera on during a conference call, you'll always find me with a distinct or snarky mug.