James Hoffman's guide to Cold Brew

ultrasonic cold brew coffee AliceCam/shutterstock.com

If you want cold brew, which I do not, here is the foremost coffee expert on YouTube's "everything you need to know."

Hoffman discusses the taste of cold brew and how he hopes to fix the many issues with it. I don't think cold brew can be fixed. Iced coffee is fine if I want something cold, but generally, I drink black pour-over coffee.

Blech.

Previously:
Make: an Aeropress/water bottle cold-brew dripper
Cheap, easy, no-mess cold-brew coffee
Summer cold-brew coffee reminder
Easy cold-brew coffee with a French press
HOWTO attain radical hotel-room coffee independence
HOWTO hotel-room upside-down cold-brew coffee