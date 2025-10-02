James Hoffman's guide to Cold Brew

If you want cold brew, which I do not, here is the foremost coffee expert on YouTube's "everything you need to know."

Hoffman discusses the taste of cold brew and how he hopes to fix the many issues with it. I don't think cold brew can be fixed. Iced coffee is fine if I want something cold, but generally, I drink black pour-over coffee.

Blech.

