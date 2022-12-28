The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson recently discussed with Vanity Fair the importance of color and costuming in the Agatha Christie-inspired sequel. In this 20-minute video, he breaks down the "arrival" scene when detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) meets the "douchey friends" of eccentric billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) at a port before heading to Bron's private island for a murder-mystery party.
'Knives Out' creator Rian Johnson goes behind the scenes to breakdown the 'Glass Onion' arrival scene
- COMMENTS
- Agatha Christie
- daniel craig
- glass onion
- knives out
- rian johnson
Rian Johnson hates that Glass Onion has to include Knives Out in the title
Whodunnits just aren't what they used to be. Although the genre is still around, it has become something of a parody by merely existing. By simply mentioning the word whodunnit, one immediately conjures images of a quirky detective grilling an even quirkier roster of suspects as he slowly weeds out everyone that isn't the butler.… READ THE REST
Trailer for Rian Johnson's new Benoit Blanc detective film looks great
Glass Onion is part of the Knives Out universe. It's being billed as sequel, though it seems that Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc is the only continuing character from that film; it certainly seems to share some thematic similarities, however. Either way: it looks pretty good! The cast is fantastic, and who doesn't love a… READ THE REST
Rian Johnson explains the art of an excellent plot twist
In a new video for IMDB, director Rian Johnson expertly explains the approach he takes to plot twists in his films. I've been a huge fan of Johnson's work — both as a creator, and consumer of stories — since I first watched Brick in college nearly 15 years ago. And what he illuminates here… READ THE REST
Got a MacBook Air for Christmas? Pair it with a top-rated blue light filter for $45.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's no escaping it. We live in a world where technology is ingrained into our being, making it hard to create boundaries with our favorite gadgets. Sure, selfie addiction can be a real… READ THE REST
Give beer lovers a last-minute gift they can make their own for $11
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Few things are more satisfying than cracking open a cold one after a long day at work. Even if you work within the confines of your own home, taking the short… READ THE REST
Get a $199 6-in-1 wireless charging station for only $60 right now
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. One of the most annoying modern inconveniences you can experience is having multiple devices die around the same time. Sure, your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds probably came with their own chargers,… READ THE REST