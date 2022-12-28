'Knives Out' creator Rian Johnson goes behind the scenes to breakdown the 'Glass Onion' arrival scene

Rusty Blazenhoff
Youtube Thumbnail: Vanity Fair

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson recently discussed with Vanity Fair the importance of color and costuming in the Agatha Christie-inspired sequel. In this 20-minute video, he breaks down the "arrival" scene when detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) meets the "douchey friends" of eccentric billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) at a port before heading to Bron's private island for a murder-mystery party.