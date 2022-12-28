New documentary looks at wooks and their drug-fueled world

Wooks is the new short documentary by YouTubers Very Ape, the makers of American Juggalo and Florida Man, described as "an acid soaked journey to the edge of madness with the wise and wild Wooks of America's hippie underbelly." For those unfamiliar with the term, "wooks" is a slang term for a subculture of young, often homeless, hippie types who gather at music festivals and other events. They are known for their laid-back and free-spirited lifestyle, as well as their love of music and experimentation with psychedelic drugs. (via Reddit)