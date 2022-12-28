Wooks is the new short documentary by YouTubers Very Ape, the makers of American Juggalo and Florida Man, described as "an acid soaked journey to the edge of madness with the wise and wild Wooks of America's hippie underbelly." For those unfamiliar with the term, "wooks" is a slang term for a subculture of young, often homeless, hippie types who gather at music festivals and other events. They are known for their laid-back and free-spirited lifestyle, as well as their love of music and experimentation with psychedelic drugs. (via Reddit)
New documentary looks at wooks and their drug-fueled world
- COMMENTS
- documentary
- drugs
- hippie crack
- hippies
- subculture
- Wooks
Prisons addicted to using drugs to control prisoners
In the United States, the criminal punishment system responds to addiction as a criminal issue, not a health issue. As a result, people with addictions often find themselves in jail or prison rather than in rehabilitation or a hospital. What happens when the prison is addicted to (using psychotropic) drugs to control incarcerated people? Anthony… READ THE REST
QAnon might be surprised to know that Lee Harvey Oswald took LSD as a Marine
Last year, followers of QAnon influencer Michael Protzman (aka Negative48) organized a gathering of Q-Anon followers in Dallas, Texas, in Dealey Plaza, where John F. Kennedy was shot and killed, for the resurrection and second coming of JFK Jr. As reported in Rolling Stone, "Initially, Protzman and his followers' activities in Dallas seemed relatively harmless… READ THE REST
Crack dealer arrested on Weed Street
Poughkeepsie, New York police arrested Raymond White, 46, for selling crack on Weed Street. According to the Mid Hudson News, "White's arrest is the result of an ongoing investigation into drug sales in the Weed Street neighborhood." Location, location, location! White should have been hawking his wares on Crack Road! READ THE REST
Got a MacBook Air for Christmas? Pair it with a top-rated blue light filter for $45.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's no escaping it. We live in a world where technology is ingrained into our being, making it hard to create boundaries with our favorite gadgets. Sure, selfie addiction can be a real… READ THE REST
Give beer lovers a last-minute gift they can make their own for $11
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Few things are more satisfying than cracking open a cold one after a long day at work. Even if you work within the confines of your own home, taking the short… READ THE REST
Get a $199 6-in-1 wireless charging station for only $60 right now
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. One of the most annoying modern inconveniences you can experience is having multiple devices die around the same time. Sure, your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds probably came with their own chargers,… READ THE REST