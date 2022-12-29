Family surprised when puppy's Tasmanian devil plush toy ran under the sofa (video)

Last night in Hobart, Australia, Kirsten Lynch's golden retriever puppy giving a "very strange bark" at its Tasmanian devil plush toy. Then Lynch reached down to pick up the toy and it, um, ran under the sofa. Video below. From ABC News:

"At one stage we had the whole family standing on the dining room table while my husband was trying to chase the poor thing out with a broom," she said.

"It was very cute but it was very unusual."

After a few minutes of hide and seek, the devil took off for the bush outside.