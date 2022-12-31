Sacha Baron Cohen plays Borat to lambast Trump, Kanye, and U2 at Kennedy Center Honors

Sacha Baron Cohen, as his infamous character Borat, took the stage at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors to roast Donald Trump, Kanye West, and global antisemitism. Cohen first called upon "the President of the U.S. and A.," asking "Where are you Mr. Trump?" and when the cameras panned to Joe Biden, he added, "You don't look so good. Where has your glorious big belly gone? And your pretty orange skin has become pale?" (A commenter noted that suggestive comments about Jill Biden were cut from the broadcast).

Borat then took aim at antisemitism in the U.S. by making a reference to Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, saying, "I must say I'm very upset about the antisemitism in the US today. It's not fair. Kazakhstan is the number one Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal! Stop the steal!" He also had a few choice words for Kanye West. He ended his time on stage with a joke about honorees U2, and a humorous take on one of their songs.

U2, George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, and Tania León were the honorees for lifetime artistic achievements of the evening, which took place December 4 but aired this past Wednesday. (via Consequence)