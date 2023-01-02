Crochet artist Nicole Nikolich is taking the world by storm with her creations. Based in Philadelphia, Nicole only began crocheting in 2017 after learning from YouTube tutorials, but has quickly made a name for herself, working with big brands like Target, AMC, and Microsoft. Her most recent project with Microsoft was a double-sided blanket featuring the Windows 95 and Windows 11 home screens, which took more than two months to complete, with over 100K stitches.
Crochet artist Nicole Nikolich creates stunning Windows home screen blanket for Microsoft
