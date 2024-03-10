Windows 1.0 fan site

Screw Windows 10. Windows 1.0 is where it's at.

Q: Why have you decided to create this site?

A: Because I think Windows 1.0 is interesting and worth looking at due to its historic importance as the first version of Windows. And I also find it oddly charming, for some reason.

The curator is David Simunič. Would you like to know more?

Windows 1.0 is the first major release of Microsoft Windows, which was released to manufacturing on 20 November 1985 in the United States, and later internationally in May 1986. It is a graphical shell that runs on top of MS-DOS and provides a cooperative multitasking environment that can run applications specifically targeting Windows itself as well as a subset of compatible MS-DOS applications. Aside from being available as a full user environment, it also exists in a runtime variant that developers could ship with their applications. Despite lukewarm contemporary reviews, it enjoyed moderate success and was eventually succeeded by Windows 2.0 in 1987.

Peaked with 3.1 or 95, depending on your irony bandwidth. The only person who likes all the Windows is Vladimir Putin.

