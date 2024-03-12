Ghost of Tsushima is finally coming to PC

…And it's not Bloodborne, unfortunately. Still, Ghost of Tsushima is an amazing, obsessively polished samurai game that takes the last decade's trends open-world gaming trends and manages to make them feel fresh with a focused, pared-down approach. There's no better vehicle to live your Akira Kurosawa fantasies.

After a PS5 remaster, Ghost of Tsushima is finally coming to PC, complete with its expansion.

If you've been eyeing this game but don't have a PlayStation, it gets my wholehearted recommendation, even just for the art style. Now all that's left is Bloodborne…

