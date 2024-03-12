…And it's not Bloodborne, unfortunately. Still, Ghost of Tsushima is an amazing, obsessively polished samurai game that takes the last decade's trends open-world gaming trends and manages to make them feel fresh with a focused, pared-down approach. There's no better vehicle to live your Akira Kurosawa fantasies.

After a PS5 remaster, Ghost of Tsushima is finally coming to PC, complete with its expansion.

If you've been eyeing this game but don't have a PlayStation, it gets my wholehearted recommendation, even just for the art style. Now all that's left is Bloodborne…

