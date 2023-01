As a teen keenly interested in the occult and driven by fantasies of becoming an investigative journalist, the 1972 made-for-TV movie, Kolchak: The Night Stalker (and the series that followed) had my name all over it. Carl Kolchak, the hard-scrabble Vegas reporter would become something of an inspiration for my career as a writer.

In this JoBlo Horror Originals, they celebrate this landmark TV horror film, the weekly show that it inspired, and its wider influence of television and film horror.