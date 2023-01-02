Marvel may delay Disney-plus content

Going into 2020, Marvel was an unstoppable juggernaut of a franchise. In ten short years, Marvel went from possessing a roster of unknown characters to being the most recognizable superhero brand in entertainment. In their first few phases, Marvel was able to turn obscure characters like Hawkeye, The Guardians of the Galaxy, and Ant-Man into beloved anchors of multi-million dollar films.

As the Infinity Saga drew to a close, Marvel thought about duplicating their iron-clad formula for movies in television with a slew of original content designed for Disney plus. Although the idea seemed brilliant at the time, Marvel's efforts on Disney plus have only intensified the audience's feelings of fatigue related to the brand. Instead of feeling as if they needed to watch every entry to keep abreast of the overarching plot, fans started to skip certain shows and, as a result, films. According to Comic Book Resources, Marvel could delay some of their scheduled Disney plus shows as they continue to focus on quality over quantity.