As if plain old lies weren't enough, George Santos about to face Brazilian fraud charges

While serial liar George Santos is about to be sworn into Congress by his shameless colleagues today, you can now add upcoming Brazilian fraud charges to his stack of crimes and lies allegations.

Not that the fraud accusations are new — authorities in Brazil were looking for New York's Rep.-elect way back in 2008, after he spent nearly $700 on goods using a stolen checkbook and fake name (which he admitted to in 2009), according to the New York Times. But Santos managed to elude authorities when he fled Brazil and returned to the United States — they weren't able find the mythomaniac and the case was suspended.

Until, that is, the 34-year-old gentleman decided to run for Congress, making it a cinch to track him down. Already in hot water with prosecutors in Nassau County for "lying about his past", he is now also about to face resurrected charges from Brazil.

From The New York Times:

Brazilian law enforcement authorities intend to revive fraud charges against Mr. Santos, and will seek his formal response, prosecutors said on Monday. … Just a month before his 20th birthday, Mr. Santos entered a small clothing store in the Brazilian city of Niterói outside Rio de Janeiro. He spent nearly $700 using a stolen checkbook and a false name, court records show. Mr. Santos admitted the fraud to the shop owner in August 2009, writing on Orkut, a popular social media website in Brazil, "I know I screwed up, but I want to pay." In 2010, he and his mother told the police that he had stolen the checkbook of a man his mother used to work for, and used it to make fraudulent purchases. A judge approved the charge in September 2011 and ordered Mr. Santos to respond to the case. But by October, he was already in the United States and working at Dish Network in College Point, Queens, company records show. Despite his earlier confessions, Mr. Santos has recently denied any criminal involvement, telling The New York Post, "I am not a criminal here — not here or in Brazil or any jurisdiction in the world."

With young crooked liars like Santos entering the Republican ring, who needs Trump?

Via Daily Beast