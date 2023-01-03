Sunday Nobody, an artist, made a curious puzzle box and hid it in an undisclosed location. In the demonstration video, he reveals that the reward for solving the puzzle is a can of custom-branded baked beans. To solve the puzzle, you must complete a series of humorous tasks, such as searching for clues in a DVD copy of the film Mall Cop and digging through fruit snack gummies to find a key that unlocks a button that will bring you closer to the prized beans. Don't miss the 60-person "beans choir" in the Instagram post below. (via Hi-Fructose Magazine)
Artist made a free can of baked beans his puzzle box prize
