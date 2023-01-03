Netflix sinks 1899 after one season

Well, that was fast. For the last handful of months, the only coverage we've seen about Netflix shows was related to their success. Last year, Stranger Things season four became the focal point of the internet for a while. Eventually, the Duffer Brothers' 80s nostalgia-laden horror series passed the baton to Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story and eventually to Wednesday in the subsequent months. It was beginning to seem like Netflix was incapable of producing a show that didn't cause the internet to bow in a collective act of genuflection.

During Netflix's 2022 blitz of amazing content, they released a trailer for 1899, which looked like a promising series. When I covered the trailer a few months back, I gushed about the gorgeous visuals and talked about how I couldn't wait to dig into the series. Sadly, according to Variety, Netflix has decided to pull the plug on 1899 after a single season.