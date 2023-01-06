Steve Bannon pushes Trump for next Speaker, and only one moron – Matt Gaetz – falls for it (video)

Steve Bannon encouraged MAGA Reps. to nominate "nasty," twice-impeached one-term president Donald Trump for House Speaker, because what's a War Room podcast without a war?

"My vote right now is, why not Trump? If you've got to have a nasty piece of work in the room negotiating, give me the nastiest," he said on his podcast. "Trump in a negotiation is a beast. So why not Trump? Why not? Why not?" (See video below.)

And ultra-MAGA Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–FL) fell for it. He tried to get the ball rolling, breaking with his 19 Never Kevin cohorts to call out Trump's name (rather than Florida Rep. Byron Donalds) in the 7th vote, but the idiotic move went nowhere – at least not yet.

Steve Bannon calls on House Republicans to nominate Trump for Speaker today. pic.twitter.com/0KJBGk74wJ — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 5, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com