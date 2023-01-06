Two months later, laid-off Twitter staffers haven't received promised severance pay

When Elon Musk fired half of Twitter's workers on November 4, he promised they would receive three months of severance. But two months later, none of the laid-off staffers have received the money. According to Bloomberg, this is a violation of California law.

Almost 1,000 of those who were terminated lived in California, according to documents filed with the state. Those workers were required under state law to keep receiving regular paychecks over the past two months. But that 60-day period ended on Wednesday, the official termination date for California employees. Employees have still not heard any details about additional severance, or continuation of health coverage, known as COBRA, according to three laid-off workers.

If George Santos gets caught telling more lies, he's going to start getting compared to Musk.