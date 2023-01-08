It's not you—it's your job! Take hold of your financial future with Tykr Stock Screener.

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Throughout time, there has been an emphasis on financial freedom. If your job isn't really making that happen for you, the moment could be right to take action. Think about some ways people make and save money… Savings accounts are time-tested and have yielded success. Retirement plans, such as 401Ks, have also been available for investing long-term. Of course, the stock market is another option for those looking to secure financial freedom. Whether you're looking for a side hustle or are ready to say, "Screw it!" and launch a new career, Tykr Stock Screener is a perfect tool to navigate and learn about the stock market.

While well-known, making your way through the expanse of the market can be overwhelming and daunting. For those who have tapped into it, however, it can often be a valuable source of immediate and long-term gains. During the Same You, New Job promotion, you can purchase a lifetime subscription to Tykr for $94.99.

Although Tykr Stock Screener won't directly recommend stocks to choose from, it's a one-stop shop that offers market education that will help you diversify your portfolio and better your chances of achieving financial freedom. And it does so through a user-friendly platform that can be accessed via desktop and laptop computers or mobile devices.

The tool analyzes more than 30,000 stocks on U.S. and international markets and determines which stocks are appealing based on three categories (open-source calculations are used in Tykr's analysis). It offers a stock summary based on three things: on sale (potential buy), watch, and overpriced (potential sell). From there, it provides a score of up to 20, depending on how safe that investment could be. Tykr then provides a margin of safety score that differentiates between the share price and the sticker price.

Tykr has a 4.9-star rating both on Trustpilot and AppSumo, and verified users are also impressed with the app, leaving reviews such as:

"I've been looking for a way to assess what stocks will be profitable to buy without spending hours a day to do it. This subscription does all the number crunching for me so I can spend my time focusing on other things. Tykr will be a regular part of my stock investment decision-making from now on."

Tykr Stock Screener can help with your financial freedom goals. Get a Pro Plan for $94.99 through January 9.

Prices subject to change.